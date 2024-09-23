Taylor Swift wasn't at the Falcons game, but a few other celebrities were!

All eyes were on Mercedes-Benz Stadium last night as the Chiefs came to town to take on the Falcons. As a Falcons fan, I was hopeful about two things: 1) that the Falcons may actually win the game and 2) that Taylor swift might come to Atlanta to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. Unfortunately, neither of those things happened; however, a few other celebrities were in attendance.

Hot-Dog Eating Champion Joey Chestnut was there.

We know a hot dog hates to see @joeyjaws coming pic.twitter.com/TsQJNPdSce — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 23, 2024

Atlanta’s own TikTok stars, “Pookie” and Jett were there, too. They made a video with Atlanta-based comedian Heather McMahan and fellow TikTok star Tianna Robiliard.

Finally, it was a great night because Arthur Blank was inducted into the Falcons Ring of Honor:

Welcome to the Falcons Ring of Honor, Arthur Blank! pic.twitter.com/FXXKceDRyO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 23, 2024

On to the next game we go! Let’s beat the Saints!!