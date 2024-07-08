Tara Theatre hosting free movies this weekend!

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, I have a FREE and INDOOR option! Tara Theatre in Atlanta will be hosting free movies this Saturday, July 13th and Sunday, July 14th thanks to Pluto TV.

Some of the movies and films that will be shown are E.T., Fly Me to the Moon, and Touch.

Tickets will be first come first serve at the door! For show times, head to taraatlanta.com.

Host Davi Crimmins will be at Tara Theatre on Saturday, July 13th from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This weekend event is part of Pluto TV’s Summer of Cinema campaign supporting independent and family run theaters across the country. More details on that campaign can be found here.