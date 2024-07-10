Taddy's Test Kitchen: One Pot Pasta

I was a bit skeptical of Martha Stewart’s famous one pan pasta for several reasons.

It’s a lot of work to chop up all the ingredients when there are several great, less expensive options that come directly from a jar.

One pan is nice, but seriously. I don’t mind washing a colander.

How delicious could it possibly be?

Taddy’s Test Kitchen: One Pan Pasta

In the end, I’ve got to hand it to Martha: This was tremendous! The ingredients and flavors came together perfectly. Be sure to make it exactly like the recipe says at least the first time. The kids weren’t crazy about the spice from the red pepper flakes. They were putting ice cubes on their lips. But, they’re being dramatic. This dish is in no way overpowering when it comes to the spice, and it does make a big difference in the flavor. Next time I’ll cut the red pepper flakes down to 1/8 of a teaspoon. If they don’t like it, all the more for me!

Have you seen a cooking video online that you would like me to try so you don’t have to? Send me an email with any suggestions to Tad@B985.com