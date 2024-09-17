Tad helps wrangle a bunch of stray cats

After several attempts to capture a stray cat in the neighborhood, we discovered she had babies! This is the story of our 3-4 hour ordeal trying to wrangle this family.

Kitten wrangling! Turns out wrangling cats and kittens is HARD work!

The kittens are living their best lives while their mama continues to adjust to being comfortable around people!

Mama kitty - tuxedo cat, seems to be a kitten herself, definitely less than a year old, timid at first but so incredibly sweet and loves to purr, super food motivated, she was super skinny when she got here but is already fattening up, she gets along well with cats so far but seems a bit cautious of the french bulldog I have. I’ve honestly fallen in love with her myself and would love to keep her, but unfortunately my two cats don’t seem too fond of her being around. Also she’s SOOOO soft.

The kittens are all identical but today I finally got some different colored little colors so I can differentiate them and start getting to know their individual personalities. So more info to come on each kitty! But 2 boys and 3 girls, 4.5 weeks old🐈‍⬛

Interested in adopting one of these cats? Email Tad & I'll connect you with the right person!