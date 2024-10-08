Tad, Drex and Kara’s Guide to Atlanta for Florida evacuees

Atlanta is expected to see an influx of visitors this week as hurricane Milton forces a good bit of Florida residents to evacuate. While we pray the storm has mercy on your home, we welcome you to town & offer some tips to make your stay as enjoyable as possible. May as well make the most of it! Here are our top picks for things to do in “The A”.

The Beltline is THE in-town spot where locals go to walk, ride and be seen. Put Park Tavern in your GPS and park on a side street. From there, you can go into Piedmont Park or walk north on the Beltline and check out the plethora of restaurants and bars. There are neighborhood pockets like Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward and Little Five Points that have their own unique places to eat and drink. You can spend DAYS exploring!

Did you know that Atlanta is known as the Hollywood of the South? A diverse range of neighborhoods can pass for NYC, middle America, and even a quaint New Orleans town. Movies, TV, and reality shows are shot here so check out these top filming locations. It’s time for your close up, gorgeous!

Hakuna Matata means “take it easy” and you can do just that with the Broadway show The Lion King. Now through October 20 at the Fox Theatre, The Lion King is one of the longest running Broadway tours that’s been seen worldwide by 100 million people. Under the Fox’s starry blue night sky, you’ll feel like you’re in the African pride lands watching all the animals!

Other well-known attractions in town include the Georgia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta, World of Coca-Cola, and the Civil Rights Museum. Take the kids to Fernbank & be blown away by the giant dinosaurs and interactive exhibits.

For live music enthusiasts, Post Malone performs Friday night (10/11) at Lakewood Amphitheatre

Vampire Weekend is at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on Saturday (10/12)

Jeff Lynn’s ELO is at State Farm Arena Saturday (10/12)

The wildly popular Lake Street Dive performs at The Eastern Thursday - Saturday.

Irish band The Script play the Coca Cola Roxy at The Battery. You know them from their song “Breakeven”. Even if you don’t have time to go to the show, The Battery is a destination in itself. Tons of bars, restaurants and shopping opportunities await you at the home of the world champion Atlanta Braves!





DINING

Some of my favorite spots:

The Varsity for a quick, casual burger, hot dog and fries in a historic setting. They’ve been a local staple since 1928. What’ll I have? Onion rings, please!

South City Kitchen has several locations in the metro. Order the fried chicken. It’s a little upscale, but certainly not over the top.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in Doraville is great fun. You just grab plates of well-made sushi and other treats off the conveyor belt as they pass by! Kids love it, and it’ll improve your split decision-making abilities!

Fat Matt’s Rib Shack is a barbeque destination with pork ribs, BBQ chicken and chopped pork and a wide range of sides. It’s such an iconic Atlanta fixture that it’s been mentioned in movies as a must-visit spot, including George Clooney in “Up In The Air”!

Did I miss something? Email Me to let me know!

