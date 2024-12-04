Spotify’s Most Streamed 2024 Songs

Today is Spotify Wrapped day, and while you and your friends are getting your individual year in review stats, so are artists!
SlotsCalendar looked at data on the top 100 most streamed songs for this year and figured out how much artists made in royalties from these songs. Royalties for each song were calculated based on one stream generating $0.004 in profit and cut off at the beginning of December.
Royalties Earned by Top Streamed Songs in 2024
- Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso” - $6,565,500
- Benson Boone “Beautiful Things” - $6,425,900
- Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” - $6,273,900
- FloyyMenor and Chris Mj “Gata Only” - $5,210,000
- Hozier “Too Sweet” - $4,534,900
- Jimin “Who” - $4,437,800
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” - $4,384,700
- Artemas “i like the way you kiss me” - $4,251,400
- Ariana Grande “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” - $4,217,000
- Sabrina Carpenter “Please Please Please” - $4,203,900
- Tommy Richman “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” - $3,855,600
- Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” - $3,700,600
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help” - $3,214,300
- KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - $3,008,400
- Taylor Swift “Fortnight” - $2,995,600
What was your favorite song this year?