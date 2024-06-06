Sometimes the Kids Have to be the parents MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: In an aerial view, a cruise ship waits for people to embark before leaving PortMiami on December 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday advised people against going on cruises regardless of their vaccination status due to a recent sure in people being diagnosed with COVID-1. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As parents we’ve all experienced the difficulty of getting our kids to “hurry up” because “we have to go now” only to show up at our destination late. Or worse, missing an entire event. Well the tables have turned for one family who were on a cruise in the Caribbean, this time it was the parents who needed the prodding. Unfortunately it was not enough, as their teenaged son shared that during an excursion they were given a time to return and Mom & Dad wouldn’t listen. The teen says he knew it was time to go, but his parents were busy shopping and bargaining with locals. Mom waved him off so he returned to the cruise ship alone, but on time. Meanwhile Mom & Dad eventually returned to the ship... 45 minutes after it left! As the teen says “They Missed The Departure By A Lot!” Read the entire ordeal here.