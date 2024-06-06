As parents we’ve all experienced the difficulty of getting our kids to “hurry up” because “we have to go now” only to show up at our destination late. Or worse, missing an entire event. Well the tables have turned for one family who were on a cruise in the Caribbean, this time it was the parents who needed the prodding. Unfortunately it was not enough, as their teenaged son shared that during an excursion they were given a time to return and Mom & Dad wouldn’t listen. The teen says he knew it was time to go, but his parents were busy shopping and bargaining with locals. Mom waved him off so he returned to the cruise ship alone, but on time. Meanwhile Mom & Dad eventually returned to the ship... 45 minutes after it left! As the teen says “They Missed The Departure By A Lot!” Read the entire ordeal here.
Sometimes The Kids Have To be The Parents
When it’s time to go, it’s time to go!
