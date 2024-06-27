Should we be paying for our kids to go on playdates?

By Tad, Drex & Kara

A mom on TikTok is wanting to normalize something controversial when it comes to her kid’s playdates. She started sending an invoice to her daughter’s friends parents to cover costs. On 1 hand that doesn’t sound too terribly crazy, especially if you are having meals at restaurants or going to places like 6 Flags or other play places. Those activities can get expensive! This mom is taking things a bit too far and “charging” for things like chalk, food, furniture use, and trips to the bathroom.

Even though she only requested $15, she’s ignited a huge debate online. We think she’s destroying her daughter’s social life before it’s even started, but times are tough and money is tight for everyone. Does she have a good point?

@shay.nanigans87

Contraversial but I think it’s a really good idea. What do you think?

♬ original sound - Shay.nanigans87
