The secret to a real vacation: Getting locked out of work email

As my wife and I were leaving for our amazing trip last week, I got a notification that I needed to sign back into my work email. And like most of us, despite having my “Out of Office” on and being officially on vacation we are still curious about what was going on at work.

When we arrived at our first stop, my plan was to log back in and do a quick catch-up. There was just one problem: I couldn’t access our email program from outside the country, which meant I was completely shut out of my work email for the entire week.

At first, it felt strange not knowing what was happening at work. But after one day, I realized this was actually the best way to vacation. Sure, I had a few hundred emails waiting for me when I got back, but it was worth it not to feel tempted to check in constantly.

If you’re going on vacation soon, I highly recommend finding a way to get locked out of your work email and enjoy it like it’s 1998!