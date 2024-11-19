Sandy Springs introduces Restaurant Row

Restaurant Row

By Abby Jessen

As Visit Sandy Springs opened Skate City Springs for its second year, it also introduced Restaurant Row. Restaurant Row highlights the more than 120 independent restaurants that run through the 10 miles on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

You can see the interactive map of restaurant options at https://www.restaurantrowsandysprings.com/.

In addition, Skate City Springs returned at City Green and will be open through January 20th. This is a super fun way to spend the winter! Last year, Skate City Springs hosted more than 16,000 skaters.

For more information, you can go to https://citysprings.com/skate

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!