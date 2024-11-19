Sandy Springs introduces Restaurant Row

As Visit Sandy Springs opened Skate City Springs for its second year, it also introduced Restaurant Row. Restaurant Row highlights the more than 120 independent restaurants that run through the 10 miles on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

You can see the interactive map of restaurant options at https://www.restaurantrowsandysprings.com/.

In addition, Skate City Springs returned at City Green and will be open through January 20th. This is a super fun way to spend the winter! Last year, Skate City Springs hosted more than 16,000 skaters.

For more information, you can go to https://citysprings.com/skate