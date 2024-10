Oscar presenters DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Grand Marshal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gives the command to start engine prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Apalachee High School hosted its first home football game since the tragic school shooting occurred, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in attendance. The Rock met with some of the students right after the shooting and promised to be at this game, and he followed through!