The return of Slacker comedy NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Kevin Smith poses for a photo backstage at the Comic Book Men Panel during the 2017 New York Comic Con at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AMC) (Cindy Ord)

Gen X filmmaker Kevin Smith is back with a new movie called “The 4:30 Movie”. Inspired by his mid ‘80s upbringing and his movie-loving teenage years.

It’s set in the summer of 1986 and follows three sixteen-year-old friends who spend weekends sneaking into movies at the local theater. When one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see an R-rated film, all hilarity breaks loose, as a self-important theater manager and teen rivals interfere with his best-laid plans.

If you grew up in the 80′s it’s a must see for the nostalgia alone!

“The 4:30 Movie” we be in theaters on September 13th, 2024.