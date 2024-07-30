The return of Slacker comedy

Gen X filmmaker Kevin Smith is back with a new movie called “The 4:30 Movie”. Inspired by his mid ‘80s upbringing and his movie-loving teenage years.
It’s set in the summer of 1986 and follows three sixteen-year-old friends who spend weekends sneaking into movies at the local theater. When one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see an R-rated film, all hilarity breaks loose, as a self-important theater manager and teen rivals interfere with his best-laid plans.
If you grew up in the 80′s it’s a must see for the nostalgia alone!
“The 4:30 Movie” we be in theaters on September 13th, 2024.