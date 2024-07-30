The return of Slacker comedy

Filmmaker Kevin Smith returns with a film inspired by his teenage years.

The return of Slacker comedy NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Kevin Smith poses for a photo backstage at the Comic Book Men Panel during the 2017 New York Comic Con at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AMC) (Cindy Ord)

By Chris Centore

Gen X filmmaker Kevin Smith is back with a new movie called “The 4:30 Movie”. Inspired by his mid ‘80s upbringing and his movie-loving teenage years.

It’s set in the summer of 1986 and follows three sixteen-year-old friends who spend weekends sneaking into movies at the local theater. When one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see an R-rated film, all hilarity breaks loose, as a self-important theater manager and teen rivals interfere with his best-laid plans.

If you grew up in the 80′s it’s a must see for the nostalgia alone!

“The 4:30 Movie” we be in theaters on September 13th, 2024.

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

Weekdays from 2-7 p.m. on B98.5

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!