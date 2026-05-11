Recapping Abby’s trip to Universal Orlando Resort

It’s always wonderful when I get to visit Universal Orlando Resort, and this trip, I got to visit all four parks, including the brand new Epic Universe!

On day one, my husband and I cooled off at Volcano Bay Water Park. We rode slides all day, and my husband enjoyed his laps around the lazy river. Since we were staying at Cabana Bay, we were able to walk over, AND we got to enjoy their pool and lazy river, too.

Day two was all about Epic Universe!! We had the BEST time exploring the four worlds.

My husband LOVED Super Nintendo World. Highly recommend buying the band for the side games!

And on day 3, we had a ton of fun at Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios! We had a butter beer in each park (and in Epic Universe at the new Harry Potter area).

Highly recommend the new coaster in Epic Universe, too! It was the best rollercoaster I’ve been on.

We had a great trip, and now we want to send your family on a trip. You can enter to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort here.