B98.5 WANTS TO SEND YOU AND 3 GUESTS TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Orlando Resort

Get ready for the excitement at four amazing theme parks that’ll change the way you vacation forever. Laugh like never before. Scream like never before. Explore worlds you’ve never seen before. Plus, find a landing zone for relaxation and recharge between the fun when you stay at Universal Terra Luna Resort. It’s all at Universal Orlando Resort.

To enter, fill out the form below (you can enter once a day).

You could win a 4-night trip for four people, including:

• Round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida provided by VISIT FLORIDA

• Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando provided by VISIT FLORIDA

• Accommodations at Universal Terra Luna Resort

• Admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, and Universal Epic Universe

For prize description and full Official Rules, click here .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/27/26–5/24/26. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, visit B985.com or the B98.5 app (free), and complete entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/email address. Odds vary. For prizes, restrictions, and Official Rules: B985.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

**NBCUniversal Privacy Policy: https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy

***Spirit Airlines Privacy Policy: https://content.spirit.com/Shared/en-us/Documents/Privacy_Policy.pdf

*Universal Volcano Bay will be closed for maintenance beginning October 26, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before March 24, 2027.

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.