Pumpkins from the past

When your kid says, “let’s carve pumpkins” what they REALLY mean is “let’s have me find something on the internet for you to carve & I’ll judge you for it”. It’s been happening for years, and I love it!

I showed a friend the Oogie Boogie Man pumpkin I carved while my 9-year-old son played video games. They were blown away like someone who has never seen a professional carve one!

Oogie Boogie Pumpkin

Carvin’ ‘kins is super fun & low risk. You know the “evidence” will be gone in a few weeks as it ends up in the woods as compost.

Do you even remember the pumpkins you’ve carved in the past? Smart phones make it easy to find your old photos! Search “pumpkin” or even “October” in your photo app & just look for orange things! Here’s a little more about finding old photos on your smart phone!

Here are a few of the masterpieces I found, courtesy of the ghost of Halloweens past:

Two carved pumpkins

Cat carved pumpkin

Skull Pumpkin

Carved pumpkin from Tad's phone

Happy Halloween!