If you’re looking for a reason the Falcons lost to the Saints on Sunday, you may need to look no further than the Holy Father himself.

All Saints Day was on November 1st, and since then, the Pope has been taking to X (formerly Twitter) to post about saints. The problem is, when he uses the hashtag for “Saints,” it auto populates the New Orleans Saints logo, so it looks like he’s a big fan of the team.

Take a look:

Pope Francis Saints Tweets

Pope Francis Saints Tweets

Pope Francis Saints Tweets

Here’s to hoping Pope Francis will start cheering for the #Falcons soon!