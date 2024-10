Paris and Nicole are going to the opera! HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 14: Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton (L) aririve for the "Simple Life 2" Welcome Home Party at The Spider Club on April 14, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

They’re back! It’s been 17 years since we watched Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie make “that’s hot” and “Sanasa” household words on The Simple Life. According to People a new three-part special, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, will premiere on Peacock December 12th. The Encore will follow Hilton and Richie, both 43, as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, “Sanasa.”