Parents fuming over school pictures

Picture Day at school is always stressful. You pick out the perfect outfit (or fight over it), get them ready, and send them off with a wish and prayer that the photos that you are paying a small fortune for turn out halfway decent. Those “bad” pictures usually make the best stories! That is one of the reasons some parents are fuming over the “retouching” option being offered by many school photographers. The extra charge will make the pictures perfect of course, but is it teaching our kids that they are not perfect and beautiful the way they are?





Kara's Kindergarden Picture





Here is my Kindergarten picture. I cut my own bangs the day before & the photographer parted my hair on the opposite side. Not the best picture and my mom was so mad that they were so expensive and that I looked like a crazy child, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything! Where do you stand on “retouching” the kids school pictures?