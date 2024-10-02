A must have with the holiday season on the way! 18 December 2023, USA, New York: Decorated snowmen in front of a house decorated for Christmas in Dyker Heights. As Christmas approaches, it's that time of year again for the otherwise quiet neighborhood - and Dyker Heights becomes "Dyker Lights". Almost every house in the area is extensively decorated - with artificial snow, inflatable snowmen, Santas and reindeer, toy soldiers, presents, but above all with twinkling lights in all colors. (to dpa "Party every day - Dyker Heights Christmas attraction") Photo: Christina Horsten/dpa (Photo by Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

We all know the holiday season means several things, the shopping, spending time with family, and those dreaded social gatherings. While it’s great to celebrate the season with friends and co-workers sometimes… it’s a little much! At some point you’re going to a party that you’re not at all excited about, and for those occasions it’s best to have an “exit strategy” before you even leave the house. My wife and I always have a code word for when it’s time to go. Even then it can be hard to duck out of an event without seeming rude. To help you out this holiday season here are four “exit strategies” you are welcome to use.

4. Identify Your Reason to Leave Ahead of Time – Have an excuse to leave as soon as you arrive, but keep it vague, babysitter issues, early morning plans the next day. That way if the party ends up being fun you can easily tell the host “Oh the sitter can stay a little later.”

3. It must’ve been something I ate – It’s best to lay the blame on the seven tacos you ate before you headed over and not blame it on the buffalo dip (which was amazing BTW!)

2. My kid just called and needs to be… - This can be anything and nobody will question you when you’re doing things for your kids

1. Ghost - Yep just leave! My wife and I have done this a few times and have never been called out on it, so it works. The most important thing about “ghosting” is when the opportunity arises just go! Don’t discuss it, give the signal and head for the door.