Most Expensive Homes in Christmas Movies

When I saw that Cinch Home Services used home value data to figure out the estimated cost of famous homes in holiday movies, my initial thought was, “How did Kevin McCallister in Home Alone afford that huge house AND a trip to Paris?!” because I want his job!
This study basically came up with exactly the list you’d expect, but some may surprise you.
Most Expensive Christmas Movie Homes
- The McCallister House from Home Alone
- Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard
- The Hobbs’ Apartment from Elf
- Sara’s Apartment from Scrooged
- Susan’s Dream House from Miracle on 34th Street
- Gina’s Apartment from Christmas in Boston
- The Langston Family Home from Jingle All The Way
- Ethan’s Childhood Home from The Night Before
- The Boggs' House from Edward Scissorhands
Most of these homes were more than $1 million, but the McCallister house led the way at $1,565,804.