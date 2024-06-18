The Morbid Place Expecting Parents Are Finding Baby Names

When you’re expecting a baby, one of the biggest decisions you’ll make and that can have a major impact on their future is choosing the right name. People pour through baby name books and there are even baby name specialists that will curate a list of names specially for you at a crazy price!

Now, expecting families are taking trips to cemeteries to try and find unique monikers for their babes. One mom documented her search on TikTok and had some surprisingly cute results.

Where did you get your name? Kara’s mom found her name on a cold crème jar in her great-grandmother’s attic!


