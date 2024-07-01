Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance during Coldplay’s headlining performance at Glastonbury Music Festival in England this past weekend. Despite being wheelchair bound due to Parkinson’s Disease, he was still able to play a few chords on his guitar while Chris Martin and the rest of band serenated the audience during the songs “Humankind” and “Fix You.” Fox previously joined Coldplay on stage in New York in 2016 with a surprise performance to the iconic song, “Johnny B Goode.” Check out the video down below to see Fox and Coldplay’s performance of the song “Fix You” during Glastonbury.
Michael J. Fox Surprises Glastonbury Festival with Coldplay Guitar Performance
