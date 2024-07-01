Michael J. Fox Surprises Glastonbury Festival with Coldplay Guitar Performance

2019 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's - Inside NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Michael J. Fox performs on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. )

Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance during Coldplay’s headlining performance at Glastonbury Music Festival in England this past weekend. Despite being wheelchair bound due to Parkinson’s Disease, he was still able to play a few chords on his guitar while Chris Martin and the rest of band serenated the audience during the songs “Humankind” and “Fix You.” Fox previously joined Coldplay on stage in New York in 2016 with a surprise performance to the iconic song, “Johnny B Goode.” Check out the video down below to see Fox and Coldplay’s performance of the song “Fix You” during Glastonbury.



