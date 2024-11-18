Mariah Carey pop up bars “popping up” across the US

Mariah Carey pop up bars “popping up” across the US HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: (Exclusive Coverage) Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel on November 06, 2024 in Highland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mariah Carey) (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mar)

By Chris Centore

It’s time! Yep, it’s that time of year, the holidays are right around the corner and Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You” will be on repeat until Christmas day. To help get us into the spirit Mariah Carey pop up bars have been opening in several cities in the US, including NYC, Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, and New Orleans. The pop ups are festive, and you’ll hear plenty of your favorite Christmas songs while enjoying Mariah themed drinks like the Make MY Wish Come True Martini, Queen of Christmas Cocoa, or It’s Time! Depending on the city it will cost between $20-$30 to get in and probably worth it because it looks like so much fun and you’ll end up with some great holiday memories. All the details are right here!

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

Weekdays from 2-7 p.m. on B98.5

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!