Mariah Carey pop up bars “popping up” across the US

It’s time! Yep, it’s that time of year, the holidays are right around the corner and Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You” will be on repeat until Christmas day. To help get us into the spirit Mariah Carey pop up bars have been opening in several cities in the US, including NYC, Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, and New Orleans. The pop ups are festive, and you’ll hear plenty of your favorite Christmas songs while enjoying Mariah themed drinks like the Make MY Wish Come True Martini, Queen of Christmas Cocoa, or It’s Time! Depending on the city it will cost between $20-$30 to get in and probably worth it because it looks like so much fun and you’ll end up with some great holiday memories. All the details are right here!