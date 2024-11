Mariah Carey Declares it's time NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Singer Mariah Carey attends the 81st annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey has officially declared that it was time to start celebrating the holiday season with her annual Nov. 1 “It’s time!” video shared to social media.

She posted an Addams family style video to announce, “it’s time!”

Mariah also shared a picture with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. Mariah is ready for the holidays!