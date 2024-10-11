Las Vegas man sets Mt. Everest climbing Guinness World Record Ama Dablam Peak - view from Cho La pass, Sagarmatha National park, Everest region, Nepal. Ama Dablam (6858 m) is one of the most spectacular mountains in the world and a true alpinists dream (Zzvet/Getty Images/iStockphoto)





“I decided to break this record because nobody has done this before, not from sea level anyway,” Greasley told Guinness World Records. “I wanted to raise money for suicide prevention, so I figured I would combine these two goals into one major goal. We were nearing the end of COVID-19 and I was having a lot of mental problems and issues, which is why this charity is very close to my heart.

”Kudos to him for raising money for suicide prevention and being honest about mental health issues. Also, let’s give him a pat on the back for setting a World Record for something not many of us knew existed.

But let’s be honest, going up and down the stairs in your own home is not even close to facing the elements of Everest. Should it count? I guess. He spent over 23 hours on his stairs and raised awareness for an important cause. To be honest I feel like I break that record every morning looking for my coffee cup!



