Join in a cornhole tournament to end hazing this weekend in Roswell!

I grew up in Roswell, so I remember hearing Max Gruver’s story and seeing all of the #FlyHighMax support in 2017 when Max tragically died due to alcohol hazing at his fraternity at LSU. Max was a graduate from Blessed Trinity High School and well-respected in the Roswell community, so I had heard many great stories about him. His story is heartbreaking, but his parents started the Max Gruver Foundation to raise awareness and educate young people to understand the importance of looking out for each other, stepping up when a situation appears to be getting out of control, and bring an end to hazing.

This weekend, the Max Gruver Foundation is putting on a cornhole tournament at Vin25 on Canton Street in Roswell.

Teams of 2-4 can compete $50 entry fee per person All proceeds go towards the Gruver Foundation’s incredible work! $500 in prizes for 1st place and $300 in prizes for second place

You can read Max’s story and learn about the Max Gruver Foundation’s mission at maxgruverfoundation.com.