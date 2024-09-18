It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Washington, UNITED STATES: TO GO WITH AFP STORY-US-FOOD-RETAIL-COMPANY: Five Guys revive American love affair with the hamburger-BY JUSTIN COLE A Five Guys cheeseburger is assembled at the Chantilly, Virginia restaurant 25 June 2007. Five Guys restaurant sells about 1500-to-2000 of the all fresh, completely handmade burgers made anyway your want each day. America's hundred-billion-dollar fast-food market is already crowded and battling to retain health-conscious customers, but one company has people lining up to feast on its hamburgers and fries. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images) (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The dinner dilemma is solved, today is National Cheeseburger Day! Plenty of fast-food restaurants and fast casual chains are celebrating with free or cheap burgers. Check out some of the deals you can score!

Applebees: Guests can pay $9 to score one of three burgers and a side of fries. The burger options include the classic bacon cheeseburger, classic cheeseburger and classic burger.

Buffalo Wild Wings: The wing spot isn’t chicken about tapping into the national food holiday with a buy-one-get-one-free burger deal. The offer is applicable to reward members and applies to menu items like the bacon mac and cheeseburger, all-American cheeseburger and more.

Burger King: The home of the Whopper announced several days of deals. With a purchase of $1 or more, fans can get a free cheeseburger on Sept. 18, four-piece mozzarella fries on Sept. 19, free croissant breakfast sandwich on Sept. 20, free chicken fries on Sept. 21 and free soft drink on Sept. 22.

Dairy Queen: DQ is offering a free original cheeseburger signature stackburger with an app or online order of $1 or more from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22. The beef patties topped with sharp American cheese, pickles, ketchup and mustard, are only available at DQ Grill & Chill locations.

McDonald’s: Big Macs might not be on sale, but McDonald’s is still treating fans to a discounted favorite. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, guests can get a 50-cent double cheeseburger when ordering on the McDonald’s app.

Sonic: The drive-in joint is handing out their quarter-pounder double cheeseburger for $2 on Wednesday.

Wendy’s: Stop by the chain restaurant for five days of cheeseburger deals. From Sept. 18 through Sept. 22, customers can snag a 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase. The digital offer will be available to people placing orders on the Wendy’s app.