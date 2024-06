The Impact of Aging LOWESTOFT, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Elderly holidaymakers enjoy a traditional ice cream cone on the South Beach on July 17, 2014 in Lowestoft, England. The Met Office has issued a heatwave alert as temperatures throughout England and Wales are predicted to reach their highest level of the year this weekend. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Daily stress affects almost all of us, but is it always worth it to “stress out”? Watch these interviews with folks who have already been through it while giving some great advice we should pay attention to.