Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: Blooper talks with Eduardo Escobar #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

You know I’m a huge fan of mascots, so when I saw this, I had to share!

The Atlanta Braves are offering holiday photos with mascot Blooper from November 29th to December 8th. This experience is super neat because in addition to taking photos, you can walk the Braves dugout and see the team’s batting cages.

The Braves can accommodate up to 8 people for the photo and experience.

You can reserve a time slot here.