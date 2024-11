Here’s your chance to compete against an Olympian! PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: B-Girl Raygun of Team Australia reacts during the B-Girls Round Robin - Group B on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Remember Raygun the Australian Olympic break dancer that couldn’t really breakdance? Well she’s had enough of the criticism and has issued the #Raygunchallenge offering up to $10,000 if your moves are better than hers.

