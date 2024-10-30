Here’s how you could own a piece of entertainment history

Film production crew Film production crew, close up of movie Clapper board (ponsulak/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Abby Jessen

Starting today, there is an incredible movie and television prop liquidation sale going on in Atlanta. You can buy one of tens of thousands of props and TV and film production equipment that were used over the next four days.

You can look at everything being sold here.

The sale is taking place at 3760 Southside Industrial Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30354.

It will be going on:

Wednesday, Oct. 30 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday Oct. 31 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

