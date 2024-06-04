Here’s Abby’s off the wall theory on how Benson Boone got to open for Taylor Swift

I have always unironically been a HUGE fan of Crocs. They’re comfy, easy to slide on, and you can customize them with fun Jibbitz. No, this isn’t an ad, but if any Crocs employees are reading this, please sponsor me!

I have also been a HUGE fan of the sweetest artist Benson Boone since his song GHOST TOWN came out! He is such a phenomenal artist, and I was so excited to sit down with him before his April show at the Tabernacle.

So when Benson walked into the interview wearing Crocs, I was totally sidetracked and had to ask him about them! It turned out he was new to the Croc game.

Flash forward a couple months, and he is now opening for Taylor Swift on some of her Eras Tour stops!! Not saying that Crocs are 100% the reason for his success, but c’mon, we have to give them some credit. (OK, he’s also incredibly talented and PHENOMENAL live. I can’t wait to see all of his future success)!

If you missed my interview you can watch the full thing (including the opening about crocs) here: