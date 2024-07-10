Here are the most disappointing U.S. tourist attractions

Have you ever been on a trip and gone to a “must-see” destination just to be disappointed? A new study from Jeffbet is naming the LEAST popular tourist attractions in the United States. This study looked at which destinations had the highest percentage of 1-3 star reviews on TripAdvisor and Google reviews that used words or phrases like ‘bad experience,’ ‘did not enjoy,’ and ‘disappointed.’

If you don’t see one on the list that you think should be on there, comment below!

Most Disappointing US Tourist Attractions

Kennedy Space Center Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Mammoth Cave National Park Biltmore USS Arizona Memorial

While I agree with the Kennedy Space Center and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I actually disagree with the Biltmore being on this list! But maybe that’s because I went at Christmas time. I have not been to Mammoth Cave National Park or the USS Arizona Memorial, though I hope to make it to both one day!

On the flip side, the study looked at the smallest percentage of disappointing reviews, too.

Least Disappointing US Tourist Attractions

Brooklyn Bridge Times Square Golden Gate Bridge

I was NOT a fan of Times Square personally, but I understand how it can be exciting! I guess if you really want an exciting tourist experience, you have to head to a bridge!

The full list of attractions from the study can be found at jeffbet.com.