Here are Georgia's favorite Halloween candies

What’s your favorite Halloween candy? Holiday Calendar has put together a study that show‘s every state’s favorite candy. Georgia‘s favorite matches America’s favorite candy, Skittles, which took the top spot in 22 states. Snickers was right behind nationally ranking first in 9 states.

Georgia’s Favorite Halloween Candies

Skittles

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Snickers

Sour Patch Kids

Kit Kat

I personally am a Reese’s girl, but I think all five of the top candies in Georgia are great! The full study can be found here. Comment your favorite Halloween candy below.

