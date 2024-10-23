Here are Georgia's favorite Halloween candies

What’s your favorite Halloween candy? Holiday Calendar has put together a study that show‘s every state’s favorite candy. Georgia‘s favorite matches America’s favorite candy, Skittles, which took the top spot in 22 states. Snickers was right behind nationally ranking first in 9 states.
Georgia’s Favorite Halloween Candies
- Skittles
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- Snickers
- Sour Patch Kids
- Kit Kat
I personally am a Reese’s girl, but I think all five of the top candies in Georgia are great! The full study can be found here. Comment your favorite Halloween candy below.
©2024 Cox Media Group