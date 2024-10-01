Here in Georgia, we’ve all had car issues, and they usually hit at inconvenient times! Google search data now reveals Georgia’s top five most common car issues. Hopefully, looking at these will help you get ahead of some future problems so you don’t get stuck on the side of the road in Atlanta traffic! Below are the issues ranked by highest number of average monthly searches as well as what personal injury attorneys at Jones and Swanson had to say about them.

Most Common Car Issues in Georgia

Flat Tires: “A flat tire can be caused by multiple factors, such as incorrect inflation, poor road conditions, and even temperature changes. Driving with a flat tire is unsafe as it makes controlling your vehicle more difficult. A flat tire can also cause damage to your wheel, so it is important that drivers see to this issue as soon as possible.” Squeaking Brakes: “The most likely cause of squeaking brakes is worn brake pads, which have a metal indicator that alerts drivers when they are wearing down and need replacement. Other causes of squeaking brakes include dirt and debris entering the brake pads and lack of lubrication within the braking system.” Leaking Oil: “Oil can begin to leak from your vehicle for multiple reasons. Identifying the source of the leak is the first step to stopping it. Causes include an excess amount of oil in your engine, a damaged oil pan, or a loose drain plug. Drivers must attend to this issue as soon as possible, as the leaking oil can become flammable.” Transmission Slipping: “Transmission slipping is a dangerous issue, and this problem can occur in both manual and automatic transmissions. Transmission slipping can be caused by a range of factors, such as worn or broken transmission bands and insufficient transmission fluid levels.” Dead Battery: “A dead battery will prevent you from starting your car’s engine. Signs that your car battery is dead include dim headlights, dashboard warning lights, and electrical issues such as your radio or heating system not working. Monitoring your battery’s health and performing regular vehicle maintenance can help prevent this issue. However, if you do find yourself with a dead battery, you can jump-start your car with a jump lead or charge it with a battery charger.”

Jones & Swanson conducted the research on this study.