Thanksgiving is this week, and let’s be honest, everyone’s favorite parts are the sides and desserts! I was so excited to see that Georgia’s favorite side is the side I make every year. Hubscore compiled a list of favorite sides across the US, and green bean casserole was the favorite in the nation, but Georgia’s favorite was different.
Georgia’s Favorite Thanksgiving Sides
- Macaroni and Cheese
- Cornbread
- Gravy
- Green Bean Casserole
- Mashed Potato
I’ve been told in the past that macaroni & cheese isn’t a “traditional” side for Thanksgiving, so I’m happy to hear most Georgians are with me on this one! You can see favorites across the country here: America’s Favorite Thanksgiving Sides by State. Comment your favorite below.