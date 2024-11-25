Georgia’s favorite Thanksgiving sides

Stuffing (Wahyu - stock.adobe.com)
By Abby Jessen

Thanksgiving is this week, and let’s be honest, everyone’s favorite parts are the sides and desserts! I was so excited to see that Georgia’s favorite side is the side I make every year. Hubscore compiled a list of favorite sides across the US, and green bean casserole was the favorite in the nation, but Georgia’s favorite was different.

Georgia’s Favorite Thanksgiving Sides

  1. Macaroni and Cheese
  2. Cornbread
  3. Gravy
  4. Green Bean Casserole
  5. Mashed Potato

I’ve been told in the past that macaroni & cheese isn’t a “traditional” side for Thanksgiving, so I’m happy to hear most Georgians are with me on this one! You can see favorites across the country here: America’s Favorite Thanksgiving Sides by State. Comment your favorite below.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!