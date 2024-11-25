Thanksgiving is this week, and let’s be honest, everyone’s favorite parts are the sides and desserts! I was so excited to see that Georgia’s favorite side is the side I make every year. Hubscore compiled a list of favorite sides across the US, and green bean casserole was the favorite in the nation, but Georgia’s favorite was different.

Georgia’s Favorite Thanksgiving Sides

Macaroni and Cheese Cornbread Gravy Green Bean Casserole Mashed Potato

I’ve been told in the past that macaroni & cheese isn’t a “traditional” side for Thanksgiving, so I’m happy to hear most Georgians are with me on this one! You can see favorites across the country here: America’s Favorite Thanksgiving Sides by State. Comment your favorite below.