As we head into the 4th of July holiday week, a week known for an abundance of hot dogs and hamburgers, a new study is sharing Georgia’s favorite and least favorite fast food chains!
QR Code Generator conducted the study using average Tripadvisor reviews from 250 different fast-food restaurants in Georgia.
Here’s what they found:
Georgia’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
- Chick-Fil-A
- Five Guys
- Culver’s
- Starbucks
- Dairy Queen
Georgia’s Least Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
- McDonald’s
- KFC
- Pizza Hut
- Sonic Drive-In
- Burger King