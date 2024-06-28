Georgia’s favorite fast food restaurants

By Abby Jessen

As we head into the 4th of July holiday week, a week known for an abundance of hot dogs and hamburgers, a new study is sharing Georgia’s favorite and least favorite fast food chains!

QR Code Generator conducted the study using average Tripadvisor reviews from 250 different fast-food restaurants in Georgia.

Here’s what they found:

Georgia’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurants

  1. Chick-Fil-A
  2. Five Guys
  3. Culver’s
  4. Starbucks
  5. Dairy Queen

Georgia’s Least Favorite Fast Food Restaurants

  1. McDonald’s
  2. KFC
  3. Pizza Hut
  4. Sonic Drive-In
  5. Burger King
