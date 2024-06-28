National Hamburger Day 2024 FILE PHOTO: Tuesday is National Hamburger Day with deals on burgers at restaurant chains across the country. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As we head into the 4th of July holiday week, a week known for an abundance of hot dogs and hamburgers, a new study is sharing Georgia’s favorite and least favorite fast food chains!

QR Code Generator conducted the study using average Tripadvisor reviews from 250 different fast-food restaurants in Georgia.

Here’s what they found:

Georgia’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurants

Chick-Fil-A Five Guys Culver’s Starbucks Dairy Queen

Georgia’s Least Favorite Fast Food Restaurants