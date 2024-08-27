Georgia ranks in the top 15 hardest-working states in America

Multiracial team working side by side in illuminated call center (Maskot/Getty Images)

By Abby Jessen

Do you use all of your PTO? If you don’t, you’re not alone, especially here in Georgia. Only 48 percent of all Americans used their paid time off last year.

WalletHub has released its 2024 report on the Hardest-Working States in America. They compared the 50 states across metrics ranging from average number of hours worked per week to share of workers with multiple jobs to the average leisure time spent per day.

Georgia came in with an overall rank of 13th out of 50. Our state ranked 10th for average workweek hours, 6th for average commute time, and 8th for average leisure time spent for day. Georgia did, however, fall middle of the pack for employment rate, ranking 25th.

Hardest-Working States in America

  1. North Dakota
  2. Alaska
  3. Nebraska
  4. Wyoming
  5. South Dakota

You can read the full report here.

