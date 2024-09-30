Free storm cleanup assistance

Hurricane Helene Damage Residents clean contents of their home after flooding from Hurricane Helene on Davis Island Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) (Mike Carlson/AP)

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is encouraging residents impacted by Hurricane Helene to call the Crisis Cleanup Hotline to assist with storm-related damages. You can call 844-965-1386 to request help.

The hotline will connect homeowners with volunteer groups to help with cleanup. Services available include mucking out, tree clearing, tarp installation, and debris removal. Unfortunately, they are not able to provide any social services like food, clothing, or shelter.

