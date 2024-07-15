Falcons named saddest NFL fanbase

Atlanta Falcons announce strict security measures for NFL playoff game Atlanta Falcons fans react at the end of the 4th quarter in an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 4, 2016. (HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM)

This did NOT surprise me at all! From devastating losses like the 28-3 incident to interesting draft picks, it is not always fun to be a Falcons fan. That’s why I’ve picked up the Eagles as my second team with all of the former UGA players on the team!

Sportsbook Review did an NFL study on 20,000 game day selfies, and the study revealed that Atlanta Falcons fans were the saddest fanbase in the league based on the percentage of selfies that were sad.

The rest of the top 5 make sense to me, too, though I do not understand how the Kansas City Chiefs were the second saddest - They have Taylor Swift!!

Saddest NFL Fans

Atlanta Falcons: 9.9% Kansas City Chiefs: 8.0% Seattle Seahawks AND Buffalo Bills: 7.9% Dallas Cowboys: 5.5%



