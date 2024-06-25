The end of Pride Month means the countdown to Atlanta Pride Festival & Parade is on!

Adam Paul (right) puts his arm around Zachary Hopkins as they watch the Atlanta Pride Parade pass by on Sunday, October 12, 2014. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

As Pride Month winds down, pride “season” is really just beginning here in Atlanta! On this week’s episode of B in the Community, Abby Jessen spoke with Chris McCain, the Executive Director of Atlanta Pride, about the upcoming Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade October 12th and 13th!

If you missed it, you can listen at b985.com/community.

Abby Jessen with Chris McCain

The theme this year for Atlanta Pride is “United with Pride.” It is the largest FREE Pride Festival in the US with more than 350,000 attendees over the weekend, so right now, there is a call for about 400 volunteers.

Oh, and Ava Max is going to be performing! More announcements will be coming leading up to the October event, but you can learn more about what to expect or sign up to volunteer at atlantapride.org.



