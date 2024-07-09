Elton John Shocks Shoe Store Staff For the Worst Reason

FILE PHOTO: Elton John gestures as he presents the Musical Excellence Award for Bernie Taupin during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., November 3, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo (EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS)

By Tad, Drex & Kara

When nature calls, you have to answer! Elton John was in a sticky situation while out shoe shopping in France with his sons. He needed to use the restroom and asked the store manager if they had one, but he was shut down. Elton had to go so bad he turned to his security & asked for a plastic bottle to take care of business right there in the middle of the store! The manager was shocked and had no idea who Elton even was, but should that matter? In the end he purchased a couple pairs of shoes & shook the man’s hand. GROSS!

