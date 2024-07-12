Do you work one of the most common jobs in America?

A new study from QR Code Generator shows the most common jobs in America, and odds are there is a 20% chance you at least KNOW someone who works one of these jobs. The study analyzed 2023 data from the Bureau Labor of Statistics.
Most Common Jobs in the United States
- Home Health and Personal Care Aides: 3,689,350
- Retail Salespersons: 3,684,740
- Fast Food and Counter Workers: 3,676,580
- General and Operations Managers: 3,507,810
- Cashiers: 3,298,660
- Registered Nurses: 3,175,390
- Laborers and Freight, Stock and Material Movers: 3,008,300
- Stockers and Order Fillers: 2,872,680
- Customer Service Representatives: 2,858,710
- Office Clerks: 2,496,370
On the flip side, the least common job in the US was a wooden patternmaker. Only 260 people do that job, which entails planning, laying out, and constructing wooden units or sectional patterns used in forming sand molds for casting.