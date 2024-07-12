Do you work one of the most common jobs in America?

A worker hands food to a customer at the drive-thru window of a Burger King fast food restaurant in Hialeah, Florida, April 18, 2024. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By Abby Jessen

A new study from QR Code Generator shows the most common jobs in America, and odds are there is a 20% chance you at least KNOW someone who works one of these jobs. The study analyzed 2023 data from the Bureau Labor of Statistics.

Most Common Jobs in the United States

  1. Home Health and Personal Care Aides: 3,689,350
  2. Retail Salespersons: 3,684,740
  3. Fast Food and Counter Workers: 3,676,580
  4. General and Operations Managers: 3,507,810
  5. Cashiers: 3,298,660
  6. Registered Nurses: 3,175,390
  7. Laborers and Freight, Stock and Material Movers: 3,008,300
  8. Stockers and Order Fillers: 2,872,680
  9. Customer Service Representatives: 2,858,710
  10. Office Clerks: 2,496,370

On the flip side, the least common job in the US was a wooden patternmaker. Only 260 people do that job, which entails planning, laying out, and constructing wooden units or sectional patterns used in forming sand molds for casting.

