Do you work one of the most common jobs in America?

A new study from QR Code Generator shows the most common jobs in America, and odds are there is a 20% chance you at least KNOW someone who works one of these jobs. The study analyzed 2023 data from the Bureau Labor of Statistics.

Most Common Jobs in the United States

Home Health and Personal Care Aides: 3,689,350 Retail Salespersons: 3,684,740 Fast Food and Counter Workers: 3,676,580 General and Operations Managers: 3,507,810 Cashiers: 3,298,660 Registered Nurses: 3,175,390 Laborers and Freight, Stock and Material Movers: 3,008,300 Stockers and Order Fillers: 2,872,680 Customer Service Representatives: 2,858,710 Office Clerks: 2,496,370

On the flip side, the least common job in the US was a wooden patternmaker. Only 260 people do that job, which entails planning, laying out, and constructing wooden units or sectional patterns used in forming sand molds for casting.