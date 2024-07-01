Did you know these fandom names?

2024 BottleRock Napa Valley NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: The enormous crowd extends into the distance during BottleRock at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images) (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

With Jennifer Lopez in the news yet again, I recently learned that her fans are called “J-Lovers.” Once I heard that, I had to look up other fandom names, and boy, did I find a lot!

From musicians to actors and actresses to movies to shows, it seems there are fandoms for everything! Some of these fandom names are hilarious! Here are some of the names I found interesting, from well-known fandoms to very niche. Most are plays on names, but some are extremely unique!

Interesting Fandom Names

Ed Sheeran: “Sheerios” Meryl Streep: “Streepers” Lady Gaga: Little Monsters” The Lorax: “Once-Lings” after the Once-ler Coldplay: “Coldplayers” (aka Drex) Benedict Cumberbatch: “Cumberbitches” Justin Timberlake: “The TN Kids” because he’s from Tennessee (TN) Harry Potter: “Potterheads” Ariana Grande: “Arianators” My Little Pony: “Bronies” are adult men who enjoy My Little Pony Katy Perry: “KatyCats” Community: “Human Beings” (If you’ve seen the show, you know)! Jimmy Buffett: “Parrotheads” The Office: “Dunderheads” after Dunder Mifflin New Kids on the Block: “Blockheads” Twilight: “Twihards” Miley Cyrus: “Smilers” after her childhood nickname “Smiley”

Wikipedia has a full list of fandom names in alphabetical order here if you’re looking for something specific.



