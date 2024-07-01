Did you know these fandom names?

With Jennifer Lopez in the news yet again, I recently learned that her fans are called “J-Lovers.” Once I heard that, I had to look up other fandom names, and boy, did I find a lot!
From musicians to actors and actresses to movies to shows, it seems there are fandoms for everything! Some of these fandom names are hilarious! Here are some of the names I found interesting, from well-known fandoms to very niche. Most are plays on names, but some are extremely unique!
Interesting Fandom Names
- Ed Sheeran: “Sheerios”
- Meryl Streep: “Streepers”
- Lady Gaga: Little Monsters”
- The Lorax: “Once-Lings” after the Once-ler
- Coldplay: “Coldplayers” (aka Drex)
- Benedict Cumberbatch: “Cumberbitches”
- Justin Timberlake: “The TN Kids” because he’s from Tennessee (TN)
- Harry Potter: “Potterheads”
- Ariana Grande: “Arianators”
- My Little Pony: “Bronies” are adult men who enjoy My Little Pony
- Katy Perry: “KatyCats”
- Community: “Human Beings” (If you’ve seen the show, you know)!
- Jimmy Buffett: “Parrotheads”
- The Office: “Dunderheads” after Dunder Mifflin
- New Kids on the Block: “Blockheads”
- Twilight: “Twihards”
- Miley Cyrus: “Smilers” after her childhood nickname “Smiley”
Wikipedia has a full list of fandom names in alphabetical order here if you’re looking for something specific.