Did you know these fandom names?

We know who the “Swifties” and the “Beyhive” are, but did you realize how many other fandom names there are?

By Abby Jessen

With Jennifer Lopez in the news yet again, I recently learned that her fans are called “J-Lovers.” Once I heard that, I had to look up other fandom names, and boy, did I find a lot!

From musicians to actors and actresses to movies to shows, it seems there are fandoms for everything! Some of these fandom names are hilarious! Here are some of the names I found interesting, from well-known fandoms to very niche. Most are plays on names, but some are extremely unique!

Interesting Fandom Names

  1. Ed Sheeran: “Sheerios”
  2. Meryl Streep: “Streepers”
  3. Lady Gaga: Little Monsters”
  4. The Lorax: “Once-Lings” after the Once-ler
  5. Coldplay: “Coldplayers” (aka Drex)
  6. Benedict Cumberbatch: “Cumberbitches”
  7. Justin Timberlake: “The TN Kids” because he’s from Tennessee (TN)
  8. Harry Potter: “Potterheads”
  9. Ariana Grande: “Arianators”
  10. My Little Pony: “Bronies” are adult men who enjoy My Little Pony
  11. Katy Perry: “KatyCats”
  12. Community: “Human Beings” (If you’ve seen the show, you know)!
  13. Jimmy Buffett: “Parrotheads”
  14. The Office: “Dunderheads” after Dunder Mifflin
  15. New Kids on the Block: “Blockheads”
  16. Twilight: “Twihards”
  17. Miley Cyrus: “Smilers” after her childhood nickname “Smiley”

Wikipedia has a full list of fandom names in alphabetical order here if you’re looking for something specific.


