Dense Bean Salad

Taddy’s Test Kitchen Episode 6

By Tad, Drex & Kara

Dense bean salads are hot on Tik Tok right now as we get back into the hectic schedule the school year brings.  I’ve been making versions of this ever since I got some good knives.  I just love slicing and dicing all day!

You can put anything you want in a dense bean salad.  You don’t even need to make it with beans!  Whatever you use as a dressing whether store bought or homemade, there are no rules.

Taddy’s Dense Bean Salad

I’ve always made this kind of salad with Italian dressing.  Making this pesto version was a delicious departure!  I can’t wait to try it with buffalo sauce!

If you have any recipes you want me to try, just send me an email!

