Dense bean salads are hot on Tik Tok right now as we get back into the hectic schedule the school year brings. I’ve been making versions of this ever since I got some good knives. I just love slicing and dicing all day!

You can put anything you want in a dense bean salad. You don’t even need to make it with beans! Whatever you use as a dressing whether store bought or homemade, there are no rules.

Taddy’s Dense Bean Salad

I’ve always made this kind of salad with Italian dressing. Making this pesto version was a delicious departure! I can’t wait to try it with buffalo sauce!

If you have any recipes you want me to try, just send me an email!