The Debate: Does Pool Time Count as a Bath for Kids?

The Debate: Does Pool Time Count as Bath Time?

By Chris Centore

Does Pool Time Count as a Bath for Kids? A mom in Colorado has recently sparked debate among parents whether or not pool time is as hygienic as giving you kids a bath. I think we all know the answer, no soap, shampoo or tub toys so it’s not really a bath. On the other hand if kids are spending a good amount of time in the pool it should suffice and get them “clean enough’ until their next bath. When my kids were younger they didn’t always get a daily bath, mostly since they weren’t getting dirty everyday and sometimes we were just plain lazy. You can bet those lazy days included a trip to the pool! ~Chris




