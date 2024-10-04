Could this be the real Bigfoot?

A terrified hiker in Oklahoma believes he caught legit footage of Bigfoot. The man says he was “doing some sight-seeing and enjoying the day” in the Parallel Forest in Lawton, Oklahoma when he “saw something in the distance.” He posted the footage to Tik Tok and had already amassed over 5.4 million views.
@e_man580 Scariest moment of my life and I really think I caught a fucking Bigfoot on camera in parallel forest. I wakes just doing some sight seeing and enjoying the day and saw something in the distance. Im still shaking as I type this. #bigfoot #sighting #oklahoma #parallelforest #fyp #scared ♬ original sound - E_ManAlfaro
Commenters are torn between believing the man finally got clear proof of the mythical beast and it being a cleverly staged video of someone in a Jack Links costume. What do you think?
If you want to be Bigfoot for Halloween, you can check out the Jack Links costume here...