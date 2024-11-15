Chick-fil-A’s holiday favorite is back

CHICK-FIL-A PEPPERMINT SHAKE

By Heather Taylor

Peppermint fans rejoice! Chick-fila-A’s famed Peppermint Chip Milkshake is hitting the chain’s locations on Monday, November 18th.

In addition to the milkshake, a Peppermint Iced Coffee and Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee will also be available for the holiday season.

November 18th is also the debut of “Legends of Evergreen Hills”, Chick-fil-A’s original series.

The five-part animated series will be released weekly on the chain’s YouTube channel and in the brand’s new entertainment app, Chick-fil-A Play.

