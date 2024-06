Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 24: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base on the way to score the game-winning run on walk-off double by Michael Harris II #23 in the 10th inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on April 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Make-A-Wish Georgia is one of my favorite local charities, and I loved this incredible wish with the Atlanta Braves! Make-A-Wish recipient Charlie wished to spend the day at Truist Park with Michael Harris II, and it was amazing! He even got a custom jersey and got to give Mike a friendship bracelet. Charlie got to see the locker room and meet some of the other players, too!

Watch some highlights from the wish: