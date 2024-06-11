Check out my "shot on iPhone" pictures from the Justin Timberlake show!

Justin Timberlake Atlanta June 10, 2024

Justin Timberlake brought The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and he was amazing! He has another show coming to Atlanta in November if you missed this one.

His voice, dance moves, and production were amazing. I took a bunch of photos that don’t do it justice, but here they are anyway:

Justin Timberlake Atlanta June 10, 2024

And he had a really sweet moment on stage where he talked about how much he loved being in Atlanta!

You can watch that here:

Oh, and I don’t know if you noticed that he wasn’t wearing a wedding ring, but I did!! Not trying to start any rumors, but I wanted to share my observation on that!

